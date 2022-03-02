Police seize approximately £100k of suspected heroin in Lisburn drugs bust

Police seize an estimated £100,000 worth of suspected heroin from an address in Lisburn.

According to PSNI social media, on Monday morning, officers from Belfast District Support Team made the discovery while investigating the supply of heroin into Belfast.

Two males were later intercepted in a car in Belfast and arrested for drug offences in relation to the earlier seizure, they remain in police custody.

A number of further searches were carried out in Belfast and Lisburn with the assistance of the PSNI Tactical Support Group during which, police say further items linked to the drug supply trade were seized.