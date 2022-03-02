Edwin Poots has said he 'was not aware' of any meeting taking place between Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Doug Beattie last year.

Revelations the DUP and UUP leader met in the summer of 2021 to discuss a potential switch came to light last week.

The agriculture minister was leader of the DUP at the time the meeting took place.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the meeting discusses unionist unity.

On Tuesday Mr Poots explained there was no truth to suggestions he provided details of the meeting, adding "it is impossible to leak something of which you know nothing about".

He posted on Twitter: "Over the past number of days some individuals in the media have been suggesting someone within the DUP leaked details of the Beattie/Donaldson meeting.

"My name has been mentioned a number of times. This is entirely untruthful.

"I and those who supported my leadership campaign last year were not aware of this meeting, nor any details of engagements that took place.

"It is impossible to leak something of which you know nothing about.

"The media should desist from using 'sources' to spread myths which have zero substance on behalf of people seeking to cause division within the DUP."