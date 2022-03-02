A shot was fired at a car in east Belfast in what has been described as a "reckless incident".

Detectives are appealing for information following the attack in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police said it was reported around 1.50am, two males were seen in the Victoria Close and Victoria Road area before one of them approached a parked car in Victoria Close.Detective Sergeant Young said: "He produced a weapon and discharged one shot which shattered the rear window of the car.

"The male left the area, on foot, in the direction of Victoria Road."Both men were described as wearing shorts and dark coats with their hoods up."Thankfully, no injuries were reported as a result of this reckless incident, however, those responsible showed no regard for the safety and wellbeing of anyone in the area."We are appealing for anyone who was in the area and saw or heard anything, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1882 of 1/3/22.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. "You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org."