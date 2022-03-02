Three people are being treated for injuries in hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Draperstown.

Police are appealing for information after the collision in the Tobermore Road area of the village yesterday morning.

A police spokeswoman said: "Shortly before 11am, it was reported that a collision had taken place involving a car, a lorry and a van.

"Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from other emergency services.

"Three people were injured during the incident and were taken to hospital where they are currently being treated for their injuries.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage that could help with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 551 of 01/03/22."