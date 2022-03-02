Woman charged with murder and victim named in west Belfast stabbing

A 31-year old woman has been charged with the murder of 38 year-old Jim Crossley in west Belfast on Tuesday night.

She is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court via videolink on Thursday 3rd March.

Just before 11.50pm on Tuesday night police received reports that a man had been stabbed in the Filbert drive area of west Belfast.

"Officers attended along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly Mr Crossley was pronounced dead a short time later," Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said."I would again appeal to anyone with information about this incident to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1950 of 01/03/22,” she added.