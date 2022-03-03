A man accused of raping a vulnerable stranger in Belfast is to be barred from the city centre, a judge has ordered.

The prohibition was imposed on 37-year-old Stephen Dalton as he was granted bail on allegations that he targeted the intoxicated woman last year.

Dalton, of Fairfax Court in the city, is charged with two counts of rape in connection with an incident at an undisclosed location on September 11.

At Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, police opposed his bid to be released from custody, claiming there was a risk to the public.

A detective contended: “There is strong evidence to support the allegation that the defendant took advantage of a vulnerable female who was intoxicated and unaccompanied.

“The attack only came to a conclusion as a result of a passer-by intervening.”

Police believe Dalton and the woman were unknown to each other.

Defence barrister Richard McConkey confirmed his client denies any sexual assault.

He argued that Dalton has never faced similar charges in the past, and could be waiting months for the case to reach trial.

Granting bail, Deputy District Judge Liam McStay held that the time has come for the accused to be released on strict conditions.

Dalton was ordered to abide by a curfew, electronic tagging, and an alcohol ban.

Mr McStay also directed: “He is to have no contact with the complainant by any means, and is excluded from the city centre of Belfast.”