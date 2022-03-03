Fermanagh photographer documenting the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Play video

A photographer from County Fermanagh has swapped the local news beat and wedding photography to document the refugee crisis along the Ukrainian border.

Ronan McGrade is filming the huge numbers of people escaping the conflict at the Medyka crossing into Poland.

Through his lens he’s captured fear and bewilderment on the faces of Ukrainians as they leave their families behind and step into an uncertain new life as refugees.

Most are women and children.

They are fleeing from a conflict where civilian areas are increasingly targeted by Russian artillery and missiles as its offensive in Ukraine intensifies.

Exactly a week after the Russian invasion began the UN estimates up to a million people have felt forced to leave their homes.

Thousands have passed through the major Medyka crossing and into the Polish town of Przemysl.

Ronan has also filmed at a disused shopping mall turned into a makeshift refugee centre.

Speaking from there to UTV Ronan described the scenes he’s witnessing as “heart breaking”.

“It doesn't bear thinking about. You see mothers with young children. Their children are distraught. They’ve come here with nothing. They’ve been totally uprooted,” he said.

Many have escaped from areas of intense fighting leaving behind fathers, husbands and brothers. Men aged 18 to 60 are not allowed to leave Ukraine in case they are called upon to fight.

Ronan says there’s a sense of hopelessness among refugees he spoke to but he said they remain proud Ukrainians.

Filming the unfolding scenes is something he felt compelled to do, hoping his pictures will encourage people to donate to the appeals for Ukrainians.

Many refugees told Ronan how thankful they are for the help they’ve already received.

But he says more is needed.

“They need clothes, they need food, they need pretty much everything.”

Ronan plans to return back home to his life in Fermanagh shortly.