The funeral of Patricia Cardy has taken place in Hillsborough.

She passed away peacefully in Craigavon Area Hospital at the age of 73 last week after battling ill health for a prolonged period.

The funeral took place in Hillsborough Credit: Pacemaker

Mrs Cardy was the mother of nine-year-old schoolgirl Jennifer, who was abducted, sexually assaulted and murdered by serial killer Robert Black as she cycled to a friend’s house a short distance from where she lived in Ballinderry in 1981.

Black was finally found guilty of the murder in 2011, when he was already serving life having been convicted in 1994 of the rape and murder of schoolgirls Susan Maxwell (11), Caroline Hogg (5) and Sarah Harper (10) in the Borders, Edinburgh and Leeds.

He died aged 68 in Maghaberry prison in 2016.