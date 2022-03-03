A man charged with the murder of gangland boss Robbie Lawlor can be released from custody for his child’s baptism, a judge has ruled.

Adrian Holland, 38, was granted temporary bail to attend the ceremony next week at a church in Belfast.

But the Public Prosecution Service is set to mount a High Court appeal in an attempt to stop him getting out of HMP Maghaberry.

Lawlor, 36, was shot dead outside Holland's home at Etna Drive in Ardoyne, north Belfast on April 4, 2020.

The victim named locally as Robbie Lawlor was shot dead in the Ardoyne area on Saturday afternoon. Credit: Photopress

According to police a gunman emerged from the house and opened fire in broad daylight. Originally from Dublin, Lawlor had been heavily involved in a bitter dispute between rival Drogheda-based factions.

Previous courts were told he may have travelled to Northern Ireland because he feared he was going to be attacked as part of a deadly drugs feud.

But his assassination had already been commissioned three weeks earlier at a meeting in a Sligo hotel attended by an international drugs dealer, it has been alleged.

Neither Holland nor 46-year-old co-defendant Patrick Teer, of Thornberry Hill in Belfast, are suspected of carrying out the shooting.

Instead, they have been charged as part of a joint enterprise to murder, based on their alleged involvement in events surrounding the killing.

At Belfast Magistrates’ Court today Holland sought compassionate bail for the christening ceremony on Monday.

Urging Judge Liam McStay to refuse the application, prosecution counsel contended: “The gunman emerged from Mr Holland’s home to shoot Mr Lawlor.”

But Mr McStay decided the accused can be released for a period of hours, based on defence solicitor Ciaran Shiels and a prison chaplain agreeing to act as chaperones, and the offer of a £5,000 cash surety.

“There is considerable personal and professional risk Mr Shiels is taking upon himself - that is compelling in this application,” the judge said.

He ordered Holland to remain with his lawyer and the priest, go directly to the church ceremony, and return to custody immediately afterwards.

The prosecutor then confirmed: “I have instructions to appeal this.