By Marc Mallett

The girlfriend of a man stabbed to death in west Belfast on Tuesday, has appeared in court charged with his murder. Appearing at Lisburn Magistrates' Court by videolink from police custody was 31-year-old Julie Ann McIlwaine of Filbert Drive in Dunmurry. Handcuffed and wearing a grey tracksuit, the mother of four choked back tears and spoke only to confirm her name and that she understood the murder charge against her. The charge is in connection with the death of her partner, 38-year-old Jim Crossley, who died after being stabbed at the accused’s home shortly before midnight on Tuesday. A PSNI detective told the court that McIlwaine informed Paramedics that “she had stabbed her boyfriend at least six times,” adding that when police arrived, Mr Crossley was on his hands and knees at the side of the blood stained bed.

Both he and the bedroom were covered in blood and all he could say was that he couldn’t breathe. Mr Crossley was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital, but suffered a cardiac arrest on the way and was pronounced dead a short time later. The detective told the court McIlwaine, an auxiliary nurse, gave police “an open and honest account of what happened” when arrested and interviewed.

And that what she said was “reflected and corroborated by the scene and police".

The court was told that during interviews, she told police that Mr Crossley had gone to bed telling her she had to “choose between him and her family” and as there was a “history of domestic violence,” she had been keeping their relationship a secret from her own family and social services. Describing the couple’s two-year relationship as one of “control and oppression”, her defence solicitor revealed that recorded incidents of domestic violence included allegations that Mr Crossley had physically assaulted and choked McIlwaine, including while on holiday in Spain. He was convicted at Belfast Magistrates' Court last October of assaulting her and given a nine-month restraining order.

Mr Crossley was also due to go on trial later this month accused of actual bodily harm against the accused.

The court heard that on the day McIlwaine allegedly stabbed him, Mr Crossley had ordered her to contact the Public Prosecution Service to say that she was withdrawing her evidence in the upcoming trial. Police opposed bail. But only on the grounds that the accused was a risk to herself. However, having heard from McIlwaine’s sister who confirmed she could live with her while she acted as surety, Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes said he would grant bail. He said: “It’s not for me to make a decision or judgment on the facts.

"She has been the victim, for a considerable period of time, of significant domestic violence and that has ended in the death of one of the people in that relationship.” McIlwaine was freed on her own bail of £500 and ordered to observe a night-time curfew and a complete ban on alcohol.