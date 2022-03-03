The finance minister has allocated £45million in funding for public transport, housing improvements and teacher pay.

He said the move was "outside the normal process" of getting Executive sign off, but it would be "unforgiveable" if the money was lost.

He again warned £300m of funding couldn't be allocated next year due to the lack of a functioning Executive.

Mr Murphy said: "There is at least £300m of additional funding next year, over and above the draft budget position.

"The legal advice I have received is clear that regrettably, it is not possible to allocate this funding until such times as an Executive is re-established.”

On announcing the allocation of the £45m, Minister Murphy said he has considered the matter at length.

"While it steps outside the normal processes to allocate funding without Executive approval, I feel it would be unforgivable if funding that could be used to support local people and services was returned to the Treasury because of the absence of an Executive.

He added that “having received legal advice on the options available to me to address the unallocated funding and sought the views of ministers, I intend to allocate £45m to the departments that had sought further funding".

Mr Murphy said: “The Department for Infrastructure will receive £16m to provide additional funding for Translink and address increased energy costs and a reduction in testing income for DVA.

Conor Murphy is the Finance Minister in the Stormont Executive. Credit: UTV

“The Department for Communities will receive £16m for the Housing Executive for the implementation of the Tower Block Action Plan and Thermal Insulation Programmes.

“And the Department of Education will receive £13m, meeting their request in full, for teaching pay pressures.”

The Department of Finance added: "These allocations are funded from remaining available resources for 2021-22 and will reduce the risk of money being returned to Treasury while also still leaving £50million to carry-forward into 2022-23."