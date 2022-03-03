Police have shelved plans to interview Noah Donohoe's mother over a gathering last year, it has been confirmed.

Fiona Donohoe was due to be questioned about an alleged breach of Covid-19 parading legislation.

It was in relation to a walk that took place in Belfast in March of 2021.

In a statement, a police spokeswoman said: "The case is subject to further review. The family’s legal representatives have been advised. No interviews will take place on Friday 4 March."

Fiona Donohoe posted on Twitter: "To mentally prepare for the interview on Friday was, in itself a mental strain but we will go through anything for Noah."

She said they would be attending the Northern Ireland policing board on Thursday in the hope of speaking to the PSNI Chief Constable "concerning both PII and the decision to even put charges against us in the first place".

"We are forever grateful to Noah's army for constantly standing with us," she added.Noah, a 14-year-old pupil at St Malachy’s College in Belfast, was found dead in a storm drain in the north of the city in June 2020, six days after he went missing.Fiona is hoping to secure answers to some of the questions surrounding his death through the ongoing inquest process.

Fiona Donohoe delivers a petition calling for the release of files around the death of her son Noah to police headquarters in Belfast Credit: Rebecca Black/PA

She has raised concerns around a number of folders of sensitive police material.

The material is currently being prepared for potential public interest immunity (PII) certification, which may see some sections being redacted.

Supporters of Fiona Donohoe’s campaign for justice for her son Noah gather at PSNI headquarters in Belfast Credit: Rebecca Black/PA

More than 280,000 people have signed a petition calling for the files to be released.

Ms Donohoe, accompanied by her sister Niamh, delivered the petition to police headquarters last week.