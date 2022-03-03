Police are appealing for information after a shot was fired through the windscreen of a vehicle in east Belfast.

The incident happened at around 12:30am on 3 March in the Victoria Road area.

It’s the second shooting at a vehicle in the city in two days.

Detective Inspector Michael McDonnell said: “It was reported sometime overnight that around 12:30am a shot had been fired through the front windscreen of a vehicle parked in the Victoria Road area.

"Thankfully no-one was present in the car at the time.

“A man, dressed in dark-coloured clothing was seen discharging a firearm at the car before leaving the scene.

“We believe this is the second incident within a matter of days, that is linked following a shot fired at a vehicle in the early hours of Tuesday morning, 1 March also in the Victoria Road area.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information about these incidents to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 220 03/03/22.

"I want to reassure the community that our investigation is underway and I would encourage members of the public who may have any information, CCTV, or dash-cam footage which can assist our investigation to please contact us.”