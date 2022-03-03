By Jim O'Hagan

After 117 years at its headquarters in Donegall Street, The Irish News is planning to relocate.

UTV understands the paper will move to new offices at Belfast's Fountain Centre later this year.

It will mark the end of an area once nicknamed Belfast's Fleet Street, however, the paper's front office which has been used for family notices for decades, will remain in the same place indefinitely.

In 2016 the Belfast Telegraph departed its Royal Avenue offices, just across from The Irish News.

That area of the city is undergoing massive regeneration with the building of the new Ulster University campus and student accommodation.