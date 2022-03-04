An MLA has appealed for help after his partner's car was stolen from their driveway.

Daniel McCrossan, who represents the SDLP in Strabane, said it was the second BMW theft in the district in a week.

He said CCTV footage shows how two hooded men "walked down the street and headed directly for the house".

"After a few short moments using electronic devices they managed to over ride the locking system and unlock the car," he said, in a social media post.

"One person entered the car and drove off and the other walked down the street."

Mr McCrossan urged anyone who sees the post to share it "far and wide", adding: "Please be careful folks and take what ever steps necessary to protect your vehicle."

Police said the theft, in the Mourne Manor area, was reported shortly before 9am on Friday and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

They said it followed the theft of a white BMW in the Glenview Manor area on Monday.

Police added that they would urge vehicle owners, in particular those with keyless entry cars, to "do all they can to keep their vehicles safe".

A spokesperson added: “It's worrying this is the second report of theft of a vehicle in our district this week.

"Cars are expensive to buy and to maintain so, when something like this happens not only are the financial implications significant, but there is also the financial distress and inconvenience for the owner.

"That's why it's so important vehicle owners take the same precautions as they do with their home security, especially now that advances in technology means thieves can gain access to vehicles that have keyless entry by redirecting the wireless signal from your key fob.

"Where possible, keep your car in a garage or lock your driveway gates.

"Establish a routine to help keep your vehicle safe, including using your garage if available to secure your vehicle.

"Use physical car locks such as steering column locks and chains, as well as keeping all car keys (including spares) away from exterior doors and walls.

"Motorists are also advised to use a blocking pouch also called a Faraday pouch (lined with metallic material) to help block the wireless signal from your key fob."