A 15-year-old boy allegedly tried to hijack a taxi by claiming to be armed with a gun, the High Court has heard.

Prosecutors said the youth took part in a bid to seize control of the car in Newry, Co Down using bogus threats of having a weapon.

He is also accused of punching a shop manager and kicking a police officer as part of a series of offences in the city.

The defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, faces charges including attempted hijacking, burglary, theft, common assault, disorderly behaviour, criminal damage and possessing Class B drugs.

He allegedly joined a man in his twenties to target a taxi driver parked at Newry bus station on 1 September last year.

During a bail application, Crown lawyer Alana Harty claimed they prevented the victim from closing his door and demanded the keys to his car.

“One of them told the taxi driver that he had a gun,” she said.

Although no weapon was present, the victim managed to get out and flee with his keys. Both suspects were located and arrested a short time later.

The teenager was detained again last month for allegedly breaching a ban on entering the Buttercrane Shopping Centre by stealing bottles of spirts from a Lidl store.

It was claimed that he also went into a B&M store on February 23, punched a deputy manager who challenged him for taking a vape kit out of its packaging, and pushed an entire display of candles off a shelf.

The youth was arrested and taken to Daisy Hill Hospital, where he allegedly shouted verbal abuse at staff and members of the public.

“While waiting to be treated he kicked a constable in the stomach,” Ms Harty said.

In a third incident on February 28 a quantity of cannabis was found under the mattress in his bedroom, according to the prosecutor.

A defence barrister argued that the taxi driver was not physically assaulted.

“He was not touched, nor was there any attempt to enter the vehicle,” counsel insisted.

“When the comment was made about a gun, the taxi driver made it clear he knew there was no gun.”

Granting bail to the teenager under strict conditions, Mr Justice Huddleston included a ban on entering Newry city centre unaccompanied.

The judge warned: “He’s being given a chance, but he’s teetering on the brink."