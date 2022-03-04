Call for tighter sanctions as crude oil from Russia unloaded in Derry

Play video

The MP for Foyle has called for sanctions against Russia to be tightened.

Colum Eastwood was speaking as crude oil from Russia was unloaded at Foyle Port in Londonderry.

Russian ships are now barred from entering UK ports, but the oil was transported in a tanker registered in a different country.

"I think it's disappointing, given all we're seeing in Ukraine," Mr Eastwood told UTV.

The tanker is called The Pluto, registered and flagged in the Marshall Islands, however it was loaded up at a terminal near the Russian city of St Petersburg.

The crude oil on board The Pluto was paid for and loaded before the international sanctions took effect.

And while Russian vessels are now banned from entering UK ports, it's been confirmed to UTV that the ban doesn't extend to commodities like oil, sourced in Russia.

The tanker sits quite high in the water and it's likely it has been unloaded.

In a statement, Foyle Port said it is "operating to the parameters set out by the Department for Transport in London".

The port says it highlighted to the department that the "commodity on a ship is beyond the set sanctions".

Colum Eastwood says he fears Russian companies can sail around the sanctions .

"I don't think the people of Derry want to do anything that gives the impression we're not showing full solidarity with the Ukranian people," he said.

"But this isn't the port and harbour's fault or the company that bought the oil, it's actually the British Government, because their sanctions don't make any sense.

"It's one thing saying you're sanctioning a company or a bank, but not actually sanctioning the product that's being offloaded here."

After creating a storm in Foyle Port, The Pluto is expected to set sail again shortly.