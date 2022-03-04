GP violence warning after 'disturbance' at Belfast practice leads to arrest

Play video

A leading GP has warned frontline medical staff are increasingly being subjected to aggression and even violence.

Dr Alan Stout was speaking after an incident at his own surgery in Belfast this week, which saw a man arrested.

Staff at the Holywood Arches practice had to lock themselves in a room after a patient looking for medication became aggressive.

An outer door was kicked open and a plant pot was smashed during the incident.

"The practice had forewarning of it, and had fortunately been able to lock the outer door, but he then proceeded to kick down the outer door and get access to people," Dr Stout told UTV.

"It is very traumatic for them, it's important that we as a practice protect them more than anything else."

Dr Stout, who is deputy chair of the British Medical Association in Northern Ireland, says similar types of incidents are on the rise.

"We're hearing of them very frequently at the moment, not only in general practice but in emergency departments as well, and ambulance staff," he continued.

But he said it's testament to the professionalism of the four staff affected that they were back to work almost immediately.

Meanwhile police said they had arrested a man in connection with the report of a "disturbance" at the practice on Wednesday.

"It was reported a male attended the practice and kicked open the outer door, causing damage to a wooden frame and door handle," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"On entry to the premises, the male was verbally aggressive towards reception staff and smashed a plant pot.

"He also made a threat to kill towards a member of medical staff and continued to shout and act aggressively.

"Police arrested the male at his home address on suspicion of a number of offences including threats to kill, disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.

"He has since been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service."