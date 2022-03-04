A new Belfast shop was forced to close for a period on its first day after an attack which saw masked men deliberately attack high-value items with driveway sealant.

The Spar at the Twin Spires complex on Northumberland Street in the west of the city opened later on Friday after the attack.

In a Facebook post it thanked the community for their support. It had only opened on Thursday.

Police said thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused after driveway sealant was thrown over high-value items.

They said the damage was "significant".

At around 8.15pm, two masked males entered the premises and threw a tin of liquid over the interior.

No one was injured during the incident.

Neighbourhood Policing Team Sergeant Dave McKinley said: “This is a disgraceful attack on a newly opened business in the area, and I would appeal to the community to provide information to police so that we can bring those responsible to justice.” Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information in relation to it, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1576 of 03/03/22. Alternatively, information can be submitted online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.