Ireland hockey captain Mullan hoping for All-Ireland success with Eoghan Rua

Ireland hockey captain Katie Mullan will be swapping her hockey stick for a hurl this weekend as her side Eoghan Rua take on Clanmaurice in the All-Ireland Junior Camogie Final tomorrow.

Mullan has been in camp with the Ireland hockey team this week but has taken time out to focus on the showpiece in Drogheda on Saturday.

"An All-Ireland final is an All-Ireland final. It hasn't been an easy couple of years for a lot of clubs," she told UTV.

"I think the campaign over the last couple of months, it's really brought a good feel about the club again and to give the club a big day out now is something really special to be a part of."