SF urges Government to act over budget in absence of Executive

Sinn Féin has accused the DUP of preventing the budget from being agreed after their First Minister stepped down from the Northern Ireland Executive.

The DUP refute the claim, insisting there is a way to spend the budget money.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy on Thursday said he had been unable to hand out £300m to Stormont departments because of the lack of an Executive.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald says the minister has exhausted legal options to spend the money and blamed the DUP for the blockage.

Ms McDonald also urged the UK Government to intervene over the rising cost of living in the absence of a fully functioning Stormont Executive.

She said the best body to intervene to protect families and workers from spiralling costs of living is the Executive.

"The DUP have robbed us of that opportunity, and they need to take responsibility for that," she said, speaking on Friday. "So failing that, the British Government and the British Exchequer needs to intervene.

"I'm very conscious that things like windfall taxes, VAT receipts, all of these need to be looked at and need to be distributed to support families and workers at this time.

"We are facing an unprecedented convergence of events.

"Energy prices were rising anyway because of global inflationary pressures and now tragically, disgracefully we have war in Ukraine and that will only mean further pressure.

"So the idea that the state can step back and leave families to struggle is just unthinkable."

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says he does not accept the contention that Mr Murphy has exhausted all legal options to bring the planned three-year budget.

"Sinn Fein were saying that about a lot of things, they told us there couldn't be vital legislation put through the Assembly - it is being put through the Assembly," he said.

"They told us that there wouldn't be an apology to the victims of historical institutional abuse - that apology will take place next Friday.

"They told us that it wouldn't be possible to provide funding for sub-regional stadia for our football clubs in Northern Ireland, yet their minister is now bringing forward a funding package for football stadiums.

"So if they can do it for football stadiums, why can't Sinn Fein do this for households right across all of Northern Ireland, who today are struggling with rising energy costs and with rising food prices in the shops?

"So I'm sorry, I don't accept this. I believe that it is important, as I have called for the party leaders to come together to sit down to look at the options that we have, and see how we take this forward.

"I'm not going to take no for an answer from Sinn Fein."