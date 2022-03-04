Ulster score seven tries in bonus-point win over Cardiff

Ulster have beaten Cardiff 48-12 in the United Rugby Championship.

The host secured the bonus point after scoring seven tries in Friday night's match at the Kingspan Stadium.

Robert Baloucoune, James Hume and Stuart McCloskey touched down to put Ulster 22-0 up and well in control at the break.

Cardiff hooker Kirby Myhill responded with a try in the second half, before Nick Timoney's try secured the bonus point.

Baloucoune scored his second, followed by tries for Aaron Sexton and Tom Stewart, then James Ratti added to Cardiff's tally and Ben Thomas converted.

The result returns Ulster to the top of the championship table.