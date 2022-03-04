UTV schedule changes as ITV News moves to hour-long slot

The launch of ITV's new hour-long evening programme will see changes to UTV's schedule.

From Monday, ITV's 6.30pm news programme will increase to an hour.

The broadcast will include even more reporting from outside of London, to reflect life across the UK.

UTV Live at 6 will air as normal on weekdays from 6pm to 6.30pm.

In addition, ITV’s soaps are to move into new schedule slots, with Coronation Street running hour-long episodes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm, and Emmerdale switching to a nightly 7.30pm slot.

From Friday 11 March, viewers in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will see half an hour of UK and international news at 6.30pm, followed by dedicated, locally-made programming at 7pm.

For UTV, our popular weekly magazine programme UTV Life, presented by Pamela Ballantine, will be on at this time.

The remaining episodes of UTV’s popular farming series ‘Rare Breed - A Farming Year’ will air on Tuesday nights at 8pm, starting on 15 March.