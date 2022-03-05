A man has died after he was hit by a lorry in Lisnaskea, police have said.

It happened in the Water Street area of the Co Fermanagh town just before 8pm on Friday.

Police said they attended the scene alongside the ambulance service.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The collision occurred on Water Street, close to the junction with Main Street. The roads remained closed for some time but have now reopened.“Our enquiries are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1639 of 04/03/22.”