Paul Riley presents UTV Live on Saturday 5th March 2022

Here's the latest Northern Ireland news headlines from UTV.A peace rally has been held in Belfast calling for an end to the conflict in Ukraine. It's been over a week since Russian forces invaded the eastern European country. Ukrainians living here spoke at this afternoon's march.

The DUP leader says Northern Ireland should be part of the UK effort to provide refuge to those fleeing Ukraine. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the issue is due to be discussed at a meeting of Stormont Party Leaders next week.

The Alliance Party leader has accused some Stormont politicians of being addicted to crisis and conflict. Addressing her party conference in Belfast, Naomi Long said a big result for the Alliance in May's Assembly election could spell the end of a political system based on binary division.

A man has died after being struck by a lorry in Lisnaskea last night. It happened shortly before 8pm on Water Street, close to the junction with Main Street.

The Grand Lodge of Ireland has unveiled a stone to mark Northern Ireland's centenary at its Schomberg House Headquarters in East Belfast. Some Orange Institution events planned for last year had to be postponed due to COVID 19, including the dedication of the stone.

A special stone to commemorate Northern Ireland’s Centennial has been unveiled by the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland Credit: Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland

In sport, dominant Ulster ran in 7 tries last night as they beat Cardiff 48-12 at the Kingspan Stadium in the United Rugby Championship. Robert Baloucoune got two, while academy graduate Aaron Sexton got his first for the province.

Caolan Loughran celebrates his winning penalty Credit: Pacemaker

The semi-final line-up was completed for the Irish Cup. Ballymena against Larne finished 3-all after extra time - Ballymena progressed on penalties. Glentoran edged past Championship side Newry 1-nil, while Crusaders beat Dungannon 4-2 at Seaview. Cliftonville defeated Coleraine 2-1 last night.

Ireland's Olympic Hockey captain Katie Mullan added Camogie success to her CV.

She grabbed a first half goal to help her Coleraine club Eoghan Rua defeat Kerry's Clanmaurice at 1-11 to 1-10 to win the All-Ireland Junior Camogie title.