A partially exploded pipe bomb was behind a security alert in Londonderry, police have said.

The device was found in the garden of a home in Lincoln Court.

Police cordoned off the area at around 2pm on Sunday after a report of a suspicious device. Army bomb squad experts also attended the scene.

Ulster Unionist Councillors, Ryan McCready condemned those responsible.

Councillor McCready said: “It is deeply unsettling that a pipe bomb was detonated with the Lincoln Court estate, Waterside. It is to be condemned unreservedly.

"We hope that the culprits are dealt with by the PSNI and call for these types of incidents to cease and for those criminals involved to desist. This type of criminal activity is not welcomed anywhere and poses serious risks to members of the community, especially young children.”

A PSNI spokesperson added: "Ammunition Technical Officers were called to the scene to examine the object, which was located in the garden of a property, and declared it to be a viable pipe-bomb type device.

"The device appears to have partially exploded and has now been taken away for further examination."

They continued: "Thankfully, a woman who was in a property where the device was located was not injured. A number of people who were evacuated from their homes have now been allowed to return. "This was a reckless attack and the consequences of it could have been devastating. "Our investigation is underway to establish what happened, and I am appealing to anyone who has information as to who is responsible for this despicable attack to pick up the phone and tell us what you know. "If you were in the Lincoln Court area yesterday, or in recent days, and witnessed any suspicious activity, I would urge you to get in touch with detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1009 06/03/22.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime. "