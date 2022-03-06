Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a pharmacy in north Belfast on Saturday evening (5 March).

A man entered the premises on the Antrim road shortly before 5:20pm armed with a hammer.

He damaged a plastic window before stabbing a member of staff in the hand with a knife.

He then made off towards the Hillman Street area. It is not believed anything was taken.

The man is described as being 6ft in height, of medium build and was wearing jeans, a dark coloured hooded jacket, brown framed glasses and a black facemask at the time.

Police would also like to speak to another man who is reported to have confronted the attacker as he left the pharmacy, when he again brandished the knife.

Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: “Police would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident or who may have dash-cam footage taken at the scene, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1395 05/03/22.

“A report can also be submitted online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”