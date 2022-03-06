Play video

Paul Reilly presents UTV Live on Sunday 6th March 2022

As people continue to flee from across Ukraine in what the UN has described as fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since the Second War, the humanitarian response from communities across Northern Ireland is intensifying.

At a church in west Belfast the collection of supplies is being led by member of the local Romanian community.

A large lorry of aid is due to leave Belfast tomorrow for the Ukrainian-Romanian border.

A former soldier who helped train the Ukrainian army says the country's resistance to the Russian invasion has been phenomenal.

Ryan McCready who's now an Ulster Unionist councillor, has been helping to co-ordinate aid from the North West bound for the Polish Ukrainian border.

Thousands of reusable period products are being sent from Belfast to Ukrainian woman seeking refuge in northern Poland Social enterprise Shared Threads is donating the parcels and working alongside another organisation which is supplying washing machines.

Tonight, local writers will stand in solidarity with their Ukrainian counterparts at a fundraising event in the Lyric Theatre.

Award winning author Jan Carson will be among those reading excerpts from contemporary Ukrainian works.

A pharmacist suffered injuries to his hand after being stabbed in north Belfast yesterday evening.

A man entered the premises on the Antrim Road armed with a hammer and smashed a plastic window, before stabbing the pharmacist with a knife.

It's believed the attacker made off empty handed towards nearby Hillman Street.

The pharmacy on the Antrim Road Credit: UTV

Police have been called to two security alerts. The Lincoln Court area of Londonderry has been cordoned off and homes have been evacuated.

Meanwhile in Ballymoney, the Newbridge Road is closed between the Macfin and Seacon roads. The PSNI are asking people to avoid both areas.

The scene in Londonderry at Lincoln Court Credit: UTV

Antrim's hurlers are facing a play-off to avoid relegation from Division 1 after a 1-20 to 1-19 defeat to Laois.

Neil McManus got the Saffron's only goal, but in stoppage time Cha Dwyer slotted a free over to break Antrim hearts.