A man has been arrested after a lorry carrying ecclesiastical supplies crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in Dublin.

Irish police said the lorry hit the gates of the embassy on Orwell Road in south Dublin.

The embassy has been the scene of protests in recent days, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The embassy accused gardai of "standing idle" as the incident unfolded.

The incident happened at about 1.30pm on Monday, gardai said.

A garda spokesman said an incident of criminal damage at the property was being investigated.

The arrested man has been taken to Rathfarnham garda station.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the Russian Embassy accused Irish police of standing “idle” as the incident took place.

“A large truck came over to the gates of the Embassy, pulled back and torn down the gates of the Embassy. The incident took place in the presence of Garda officers, who stood idle.

“The embassy strongly condemns this criminal act.

“The embassy views this incident as a clear and blatant violation of the Article 22 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic relations of 1961.

“The embassy is in contact with the Department of Foreign Affairs of Ireland, demanding that the Irish authorities take comprehensive measures to ensure the safety of it’s staff and their family members.

“The incident is cause of extreme concern. We believe that no people of sound mind could support such senseless and barbaric actions.”

A spokesperson for Desmond Wisley Ecclesiastical Supplies confirmed they were aware of the crash involving their lorry, but offered no further comment.