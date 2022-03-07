DUP MLA Pam Cameron has successfully passed her autism bill through its final stage at Stormont, with all-party support.

The bill aims to improve consultation, training and access to support and services.

It will also appoint an 'autism reviewer' to ensure the needs of those with autism are properly addressed by Government.

Ms Cameron said she wants to see an end to a 'postcode lottery' of autism services across different parts of Northern Ireland.

"This is the Autism Amendment Bill, it is seeking to amend the original Autism Act from 2011," she told UTV.

"The Autism Act from 2011 is a great piece of legislation, but it hasn't really been effective because it hasn't really been used, so the amendments we have made will ensure the whole Act is implemented the way it was designed to be implemented.

"So part of that will be a change where we introduce a reviewer role, and that will be a person who will seek to ensure the bill is acted on in its entirety.

"There will be duties on the department as well to publish a report annually on how departments have sought funding on autism services.

"So this is about making the original Autism Act work well, and ensuring the autism community receive the services they so desperately need and deserve."