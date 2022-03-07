Those responsible for repeated domestic violence offences will face tougher sentences in future for the “abhorrent” crimes, Northern Ireland’s most senior judge has warned.

As a Co Down man convicted of a campaign of attacks on his ex-partner failed to have his prison term reduced, Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan set out the measures in cases involving multiple incidents of abuse. “In future perpetrators of sustained domestic violence such as this can expect to obtain higher sentences for this type of offending,” she said. “Higher sentencing reflects society’s need to deter this type of behaviour and mark an abhorrence of it. “There is also a need for the education of society in general, to understand that this behaviour is not normal, it should not be tolerated, and if it does occur it will result in significant sentences.”

In August last year Christopher Hughes, 30, was handed a term of four years and two months for a total of 15 offences, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, a series of common assaults and possessing an offensive weapon. The Court of Appeal heard he subjected a woman to a catalogue of escalating violence during their two-year relationship. Despite initial denials, he later acknowledged outbursts which involved kicking and hitting the victim. Strangulation was also used, and a knife brandished in one of 10 separate incidents. Hughes, with an address at River Street in Newry, was ordered to serve half - or 25 months - his sentence in custody and half on licence. Defence lawyers challenged the prison term, claiming it was manifestly excessive. But Dame Siobhan identified no flaws in the sentence imposed in a case where the victim suffered substantial harm. “We consider that this is within range and not manifestly excessive,” she confirmed. Issuing sentencing guidance for future domestic violence cases, the Chief Justice underlined the steps aimed at protecting against unrelenting offenders. She added: “Such sentences are a reflection of the growing appreciation of the seriousness of this type of offending, the frequency of it within our society, the repetitive nature of it and the effects on victims.”

If you are a victim of domestic violence, help and support is available at Victim Support NI.