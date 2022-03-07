Play video

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has told MLAs that "some ministers" have responded to her letter to them in an attempt to find a way to progress funding for local football clubs.

The £36.2million package for sub-regional stadia in Northern Ireland has been thrown into doubt with the collapse of the Stormont Executive.

Minister Hargey was asked about the current situation with the stadia programme funding during question time in the Assembly.

Deirdre Hargey said she had contacted other ministers to get their views and agreement to try to progress the scheme and that "some ministers" had responded with their views.

She said she had "some support from some ministers" to move the programme forward.

She stressed the funding programme would benefit "the entire football family".

UUP MLA Steve Aiken asked the Sinn Fein minister to tell the Assembly which ministers had not responded.

Ms Hargey said: "It is probably better to tell who has responded."

She said the ministers for finance, justice, education and infrastructure had replied to her letters.

The DUP MLA George Robinson also asked the communities minister if she would agree "that if her party and others would join the DUP to oppose the protocol this money could be distributed to all the clubs tomorrow morning?"

Minister Hargey responded: "If we had a functioning Executive then I could bring a formal paper to them in terms of the finance... I don't quite know what the protocol has to do with the sub regional stadia, but I'll just leave it there."