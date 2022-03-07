The funeral of murder victim Jim Crossley has taken place in Belfast.

Mourners attended the service at St Michael's Church in the city on Monday morning, followed by interment at Milltown Cemetery.

Mr Crossley, who was 38, died after being stabbed at a house in the Filbert Drive area of Dunmurry on 1 March.

His brother Gerard was a former Celtic footballer and also played for Cliftonville and Larne.

Floral tributes on the hearse referred to 'Daddy' and included a Celtic football shirt.

A 31-year-old woman appeared in court in Lisburn last week charged with his murder.