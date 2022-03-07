The emergency department at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald is currently under "severe pressure", the South Eastern Health Trust has said.

In a social media post, the trust said there were 136 patients in the department and 43 awaiting admission.

Lead Nurse Jenny Nicholson said seriously ill patients will be seen first.

"We are currently experiencing a really high number of attendances, with high levels of people who are very sick attending our department," she said.

"We would ask you to choose wisely, consider other options as to where you could attend, like our minor injuries and our phone-first services at Lagan Valley, Downe and Ards hospital.

"Can you be patient with us as we try to see those patients that are sickest first, and you'll be seen in order of priority so those that are not as sick will be asked to wait longer due to the high volume and the high sickness levels within the department currently."

Hospitals have been under severe pressure in Northern Ireland as they continue to deal with the pandemic.

Last week a woman died after she waited eight hours in an ambulance to get into the Ulster's emergency department.