Two more people have died after previously testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

According to the latest update from the Department of Health, another 2,053 confirmed cases of the virus have also been notified in the last 24-hour reporting period.

As of Monday morning there were 466 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with two in intensive care.

The number of hospital admissions over the past seven days is 217, down from 247 over the previous seven days. Hospital occupancy is at 104%.

There are confirmed coronavirus outbreaks at 158 care homes in Northern Ireland.

A total of 3,731,329 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered, the department said.