A Belfast shop which has only opened has been attacked for the second time in four days.

Windows were smashed at the Spar on Northumberland Street in the west of the city on Sunday evening.

Last Thursday, on the shop's opening day, driveway sealant was thrown over high-value items.

Police branded the attacks as "disgraceful" and called on the community's help to catch those responsible.

In the latest attack, a man smashed windows of the shop, possibly with a hammer at around 8.45pm on Sunday.

The man, who was wearing a mask, was described as wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, grey trainers and a dark-coloured jacket with a distinctive orange jacket underneath. Sergeant Peter Tew said: “These are disgraceful attacks on a newly opened business in the area, and we would ask the community to assist Police so that we can bring those responsible to justice.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or who may have any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1702 on 06/03/22.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via ww.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/."