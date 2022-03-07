A Co Londonderry banker has been charged with swindling more than £500,000 from Santander customers.

Although he did not appear at Coleraine Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, 36-year-old George Simpson was charged with eight offences including seven of fraud by abusing the position of trust he held with the bank and one of converting criminal property, all committed on dates between 15 May and 31 October 2015. None of the facts were opened but the particulars of the offences accuse Simpson, of Ballymadigan Road in Castlerock, that working as a “personal banker” for Santander, he abused his position to transfer funds from the accounts of seven different customers to his own account amounting to a total of £507,273. Defence counsel Jonathan Browne suggested the case “doesn’t appear to me, on the face of it, to be a straight forward case” and granting legal aid, District Judge Peter King agreed as “these are significant amounts - it’s far from a straight forward case". Adjourning the case to 7 April, he told Mr Browne “I will give you as much time as you require to go through the papers - they’re not voluminous but they’re complex.”