The DUP has confirmed Edwin Poots will be co-opted into the late Christopher Stalford's South Belfast Assembly seat.

Mr Stalford died suddenly last month. The 39-year-old father of four had represented the constituency since 2016.

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson announced the move outside the South Belfast constituency office on Monday afternoon.

He said a decision on who would fill the now-vacant Lagan Valley seat would be made in the coming days.

It comes amid speculation that Sir Jeffrey will stand for election this May in the constituency.

"We are bound by the rules of the Assembly which requires us to appoint a replacement within seven days of a vacancy arising," said the DUP leader.

"Edwin (Poots) has been selected to be the member for south Belfast, to continue following in Christopher's footsteps in representing the people of this constituency.

"This almost concludes our selection process for the Assembly elections.

"We just now need to select candidates in Lagan Valley and then we will be in a position to ratify all of our candidates."

Mr Poots said it was a hard decision to make the move but he had been asked to do so by the family or Mr Stalford and hoped it would offer them some comfort.

He said he was no stranger to the area.

"I have the highest regard for Christopher," he said. "We will do many significant things over the next five years and build on the legacy of Christopher Stalford."

Mr Poots said they had tried to persuade Tracey Kelly, who works in Mr Stalford's office to consider taking the seat, but she opted against it.