The Mayor of London has visited Wrightbus in Ballymena to see a new prototype of a bus that will soon be seen on the streets of London.

Sadiq Khan toured the factory to view the full prototype of the double-decker electric bus that's being manufactured at the Co Antrim site.

He says he'd hope to order more of the buses - but needs to secure Government funding.

Sadiq Khan called for Downing Street to increase Transport For London's budget, and help vehicle manufacturers like Wrightbus across all of the regions in the UK.

"This factory has built 20 double-decker hydrogen buses, it's currently building double-decker electric buses," he told UTV.

"I want to order more buses from this factory, I can't do so though until I've got certainty from the Government for a long-term capital deal."