Turning professional has been a "massive gamechanger" for the Northern Ireland's senior team, according to their captain Marissa Callaghan.

Ahead of International women's day on Tuesday, the midfielder told UTV how previously it was difficult to juggle all their commitments.

"We all had full time jobs and were juggling families - I have a young son at home so I was getting very little time with him," she said.

"We were working full time, playing for our clubs, training with Kenny [Shields].

"We had a lot of things on, a very busy schedule. Now we can focus on getting our bodies right ahead of the big games."

Her teammate defender Julie Nelson agreed: "It's been fantastic with the support of IFA to fully focus on playing football.

"We were rushing from one thing to another, we didn't get time to rest and recover.

"We're now getting the benefit of additional training and the added rest and recovery you need as a full-time footballer.

"Hopefully it stands us in good stead with the upcoming games."

Marissa Callaghan said the squad were looking forward to the big crowds which bigger games attract.

She remarked how just a few years ago there might have been 50 or 60 people watching them and now more than 10,000 tickets have been sold for the team's world cup qualifier against England on 12 April at Windsor Park.

"We have a massive year ahead - our next two games against England and Austria, a few friendlies and then the Euros in July," she said.

"It's off the back of the success of the team but also the association investing in the women's game. The momentum is with us and with women's football and it's about us inspiring these young players on and off the pitch."

Julie Nelson also said the clubs had been inundated with requests for girls to join after the senior women's success in qualifying for the Euros.

"It's fantastic for the youth coming through and it's great to see so many. We're here to inspire the next generation and thankfully that's happening," she said.