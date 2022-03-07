A 36-year-old man and 29-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with a burglary at a pharmacy on the Antrim Road in north Belfast on Saturday evening.

A man entered the premises on the Antrim road shortly before 5.20pm armed with a hammer.

He damaged a plastic window before stabbing a member of staff in the hand with a knife.

He then made off towards the Hillman Street area. It is not believed anything was taken.

Police have made an appeal for information.