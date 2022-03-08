An 81-year-old biker has died in hospital after he was involved in crash at the weekend.

Police have named the man as Norman Jackson who was from the Castlreagh area.

He was seriously injured when his red Honda CBX 500X bike was involved in a crash with a black Volvo XC60 at around 1pm on Sunday.

Police said he passed away on Tuesday morning.

A police statement said: "A full investigation into the cause of the collision is underway and officers from the Collision Investigation Unit would ask anyone who was travelling on the Newcastle Road, between Ballynahinch and Seaforde on Sunday, and who saw either of the vehicles being driven or who captured dash-cam footage which could assist with their enquiries, to call them at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 903 06/03/22."