DUP MLA Pam Cameron has successfully passed her Autism Bill through its final stage at Stormont, with all party support. It aims to improve consultation, training and access to support and services. The bill will also appoint an 'autism reviewer' to ensure the needs of those are properly addressed by Government.

"It's very much about a person-centred approach to people with autism, Ms Cameron told UTV. "That they get what they need. Nothing more and nothing less than what they need."

Portadown hero in Ukraine

A Portadown man who was born in Ukraine is helping to get refugees across the Polish border in a London black cab.

Roman Tymchyshin, has already transported around 80 people including pregnant women, disabled elderly people, children and even a nine-month-old baby.

He's also taken pets including cats, dogs, rabbits and a turtle.

Gambling law

Northern Ireland's gambling laws are one step closer to seeing the most substantial change in nearly 40 years.

The Communities Minister will take gambling reforms through their final stage later, which aim to improve protection for children. Deirdre Hargey said more change will come in the next phase.

Black Santa at Easter

Belfast's Black Santa is to return to the steps of St Anne's Cathedral tomorrow for a special sit-out to raise funds for those fleeing the Ukraine war. Dean Stephen Forde will collect donations each Wednesday for six weeks. just over two months after finishing his annual Christmas appeal.

Shankill Shared Women's Centre

Construction work has started on the Shankill Shared Women's Centre to coincide with International Women's Day today.

The new multi million pound space near Lanark Way will be shared with Clonard Women's Group so services can be delivered jointly to women and families from both sides of the community.