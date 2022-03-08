A 36-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences following an aggravated burglary at a north Belfast pharmacy.

He has been charged with aggravated burglary with intent to steal, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court via videolink on Tuesday. As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The charges follow an incident at a north Belfast pharmacy. A man damaged a plastic window before stabbing a member of staff in the hand with a knife. A 29-year-old woman, also arrested in connection with the incident has been released on bail pending further enquiries.