The biggest reform of gambling laws in Northern Ireland in almost 40 years has passed its final stage in the assembly.

However, it has been described as a "missed opportunity" to help those with an addiction. The Betting, Gaming, Lotteries and Amusements (Amendment) Bill was first introduced by the Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey last year.

The minister said, "it will improve protection for children and young people through the creation of a new offence of inviting, causing or permitting a young person under 18 years to play a high stakes gaming machine".

The bill also allows for a levy to be imposed on the industry as well as codes of practice. During the final debate on the bill the Chair of the Communities Committee Paula Bradley told MLAs her party was disappointed that the new laws allow for extended opening hours for gambling.

She said: "To say we are disappointed that we have extended opening hours for gambling is an understatement.... we know that gambling is the second biggest addiction in Northern Ireland."

The SDLP's Mark H Durkan also expressed his frustration that the bill did not go further to protect people with addiction.

While Mr Durkan acknowledged some of the constraints the department was under in bringing the legislation he added: "The legislation is a missed opportunity to implement real worthwhile provisions to help 40,000 people here experiencing problem gambling and their families." The UUP's Robbie Butler spoke in support of the Bill.

"What does cause me great concern is the piece we haven't had time to legislate for and that is the growing danger of online gambling," he added. Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong thanked those who gave evidence to the committee on the legislation, especially those who had experience of gambling addiction sometimes giving "harrowing" accounts. The TUV's Jim Allister criticised the extended opening hours for betting shops which the Bill will allow for and opposed it.

He said: "The extra opening hours is feeding the addiction so I do struggle to understand the priorities of the minister". The Sinn Fein Minister Deirdre Hargey emphasised to MLAs that she saw the Bill as laying the ground work for much needed wider reforms in the next mandate which will include a new comprehensive legislative framework capable of regulating the online gambling industry.

The new legislation also: