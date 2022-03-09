Play video

There have been calls for the UK Government to cut excise duty on fuel rates after the Republic of Ireland announced it was to slash rates.

Sinn Féin said the move would ease the increasing pressure on household budgets.

However, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has told the House of Commons that, if the Chancellor did seek to reduce VAT on home heating oil, he would need the permission of the European Union.

Excise duties on petrol, diesel and marked oil gas are to be reduced in the Republic of Ireland from midnight until the end of August.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe made the announcement after the Irish Government gave the green light following a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning.

Excise duty will reduce by 20 cent per litre of petrol, 15 cent for diesel and 2 cent for marked gas oil.

The temporary reductions are expected to reduce the cost of a fill of a 60 litre tank by €12 for petrol and €9 for diesel.

“It is important that we are clear – the Government is acting now with this excise measure, to respond to the price rises we have seen to date, but also in anticipation of the further price rises we expect to see over the short and medium term,” Minister Donohoe said.

“The causes of these price pressures are not within our control.

“The Government has limited resources, and has responded to help to ease the impact of these price increases, but we cannot cushion citizens and businesses from the entire impact.”

The move comes after a package of tax and social welfare measures worth over €1bn in last October’s Budget and a further package worth €505m last month, including a €200 energy credit and lump sum payment of €125 for those in receipt of fuel allowance.

Last year, over €5.8bn was collected in excise duty by the Irish Government, with over €2bn of that coming from fuel taxes.

The latest measure will reduce that revenue by €320m.

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald called for the British Government to also cut duty on petrol, diesel and home heating oil.

“Alongside this, they should put a tax on big multinational energy companies, who have made huge profits, to end the rip-off and put money back in people’s pockets,” she said.

“The British government has the money, the resources and the power to deliver support, they need to get on with doing it.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson claimed his constituents were being deprived of support because of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“At this time, households across all of the United Kingdom, including Northern Ireland, are struggling because of rapidly increasing home heating costs,” Sir Jeffrey said.

“In Northern Ireland, we are subject to EU VAT rules. This means that if the Chancellor of the Exchequer sought to reduce VAT on home heating oil, he needs the permission of the European Union and all 27 member states to do such an action.

“Surely, this cannot be right that my constituents are being deprived of the support they need from government because of the protocol.”

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said Sir Jeffrey was right in “highlighting just another one of the many areas where the protocol is creating real problems on the ground for people in everyday lives”.

He added: “We must remember the protocol itself says it will not disrupt the everyday lives of people in their communities.

“He's given yet another example where the protocol itself and the implementation of it is doing exactly that. That has to stop.”