Four more Covid-19 deaths recorded in Northern Ireland

Four more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Northern Ireland, according to the Department of Health.

Three of the deaths occurred in the last 24-hour reporting period, while one was outside that time but had not previously been reported.

It brings the official death toll to 3,241.

According to the latest figures, there are currently 481 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – two of them in intensive care.

There have also been another 2,683 confirmed cases of the virus.