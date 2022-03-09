A one-off £200 fuel payment which over 200,000 people were expecting to receive on Thursday will be delayed.

The grant, which is for those struggling with the rising costs of fuel is now expected on Friday.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey tweeted: "The much-needed energy payment of £200 will now begin to be paid directly to peoples's accounts on Friday.""I’m disappointed that DWP [the Department for Work and Pensions] experienced a technical glitch resulted in payments not going ahead on Thursday.

She added that she has been "assured this morning that the issue has been rectified".

There have been calls for the scheme to be extended to more people given the cost of living crisis across Northern Ireland.

Minister Deirdre Hargey said she will keep the scheme under review.