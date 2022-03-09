How MLAs voted on Stormont integrated education bill

The Stormont vote on whether to pass an integrated education bill has been conducted on a straight majority basis, after the Ulster Unionist Party refused to back a DUP petition of concern.

The DUP had claimed the private members’ bill put forward by Alliance Party MLA Kellie Armstrong elevated the integrated sector above other school sectors in Northern Ireland.

The party tried to block the Integrated Education Bill by using the Northern Ireland Assembly veto mechanism that would have meant it needed secure a majority of both nationalist and unionist MLAs to pass.

However, securing a valid petition of concern required 30 signatures.

The UUP refused to back the petition, even though the party did not support the Bill – which ultimately passed by 49 votes to 38.

Here’s how MLAs voted:

Steve Aiken OBE - No Andy Allen - No Jim Allister - No Caoimhe Archibald - AyeKellie Armstrong - AyeClare Bailey - AyeRosemary Barton - NoDoug Beattie - NoRoy Beggs - NoJohn Blair - AyeCathal Boylan - AyeMaurice Bradley - NoPaula Bradley - NoSinéad Bradley - AyePaula Bradshaw - AyeNicola Brogan - AyeKeith Buchanan - NoThomas Buchanan - NoJonathan Buckley - NoJoanne Bunting - NoRobbie Butler - NoPam Cameron - NoGerry Carroll - AyePat Catney - AyeAlan Chambers - NoTrevor Clarke - NoPádraig Delargy - AyeStewart Dickson - AyeLinda Dillon - AyeDiane Dodds - NoJemma Dolan - AyeStephen Dunne - NoMark Durkan - AyeAlex Easton - NoSinéad Ennis - AyeDeborah Erskine - NoCiara Ferguson - AyeÓrlaithí Flynn - AyePaul Frew - NoColm Gildernew - AyePaul Givan - NoDeirdre Hargey - AyeHarry Harvey - NoDavid Hilditch - NoWilliam Humphrey - NoCara Hunter - AyeWilliam Irwin - NoDeclan Kearney - AyeDolores Kelly - AyeGerry Kelly - AyeLiz Kimmins - AyeNaomi Long - AyeTrevor Lunn - AyeGordon Lyons - NoChris Lyttle - AyeDeclan McAleer - AyeDaniel McCrossan - AyePatsy McGlone - AyeColin McGrath - AyePhilip McGuigan - AyeMaolíosa McHugh - AyeMichelle McIlveen - NoSinead McLaughlin - AyeJustin McNulty - AyeNichola Mallon - AyeGary Middleton - NoAndrew Muir - AyeÁine Murphy - AyeConor Murphy - AyeMike Nesbitt - NoRobin Newton - NoCarál Ní Chuilín - AyeJohn O'Dowd - AyeMichelle O'Neill - Aye Matthew O'Toole - Aye Edwin Poots - No Aisling Reilly - AyeGeorge Robinson - NoEmma Rogan - AyePat Sheehan - AyeEmma Sheerin - AyeJohn Stewart - NoMervyn Storey - NoClaire Sugden - AbstainedRobin Swann - NoPeter Weir - NoJim Wells - NoRachel Woods - Aye