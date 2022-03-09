The PSNI has said it is aware of a Police Ombudsman investigation into allegations that a police officer shared photos of a dead body.

An officer has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

The investigation was first reported by The Irish News, which asked the ombudsman if an investigation had been launched over "a PSNI officer taking photos of a corpse or corpses at one or more scenes and subsequently distributing them via mobile phone".

In response, it said: "The Police Ombudsman can confirm that there is an ongoing investigation into the matters raised. Due to the fact that the investigation is ongoing it is not possible to comment further at this time.”